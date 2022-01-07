George Russell: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell is a British F1 driver who currently represents Mercedes having joined them from Williams for the 2022 campaign onwards.

Russell earned a drive with the Williams team on the back of a stellar F2 campaign in 2018, that saw him win the Drivers' championship.

He has been a part of the Mercedes family for longer, though, and they have backed him with his rise through the ranks, with him getting the opportunity to show what he can do in the works Silver Arrows from the 2022 season, as he comes in to replace Valtteri Bottas.

Here's everything you need to know about George Russell:

How old is George Russell?

George Russell is 23 years of age. He was born on February 15th, 1998. He is one of the younger drivers on the grid and is expected to be one of the leading lights in the years to come alongside the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

How tall is George Russell?

At 1.85m, George Russell is one of the tallest drivers on the grid and also one of the tallest you'll see in Formula 1.

Engineers find it easier to work with shorter drivers as they are more aerodynamic in the cockpit. Thankfully, Russell has more than enough speed to make that a non-issue!

What is George Russell's networth and salary?

Russell's networth has been estimated at $1m but this is expected to increase in 2022 with him now in a championship-contending car.

His yearly salary is said to be $5m with his contract at Mercedes handing him a $4m increase compared to the one he had at Williams.

Who is George Russell's girlfriend?

George Russell is currently with business and management student Carmen Montero Mundt, with the pair together since 2020.

Many expect Russell to challenge for world titles now he is at Mercedes and it is going to be fascinating watching him trying to achieve that.

A very driven, motivated and talented personality, Russell is seen as the next team leader at the Silver Arrows once Lewis Hamilton hangs up his gloves in the next few years.

As a British driver, he also has great support here in the UK and there will be hopes he can earn a race victory now he is in a car that is capable of providing such opportunities.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

News Now - Sport News