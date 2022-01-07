Lewis Hamilton: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Relationship Status and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the best F1 drivers in history and he currently competes for the Mercedes team.

Over the course of his career so far, Hamilton has won more races than any other driver in the history of the sport, with a record-equalling seven World Championship triumphs in that period.

He has hit a century for pole positions and race victories, and was a lap away from a record-breaking eighth title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, before a controversial finish saw Max Verstappen take the crown.

Starting all the way back in 2007, the Stevenage-born racer has continued to impress in the F1 community; so much so that Hamilton is now a global star with his reputation and status transcending the sport in a way that few drivers ever have.

He's also an influential voice in the fight for social justice, diversity and equality, and has pushed for those values to be improved and increased in Formula 1.

He has received a knighthood for services to motorsport, becoming Sir Lewis Hamilton, and is one of only a handful of racing drivers to earn the honour.

Here is everything you need to know about Lewis Hamilton:

How old is Lewis Hamilton?

Hamilton is now one of the elder statesmen in the sport at the age of 37, but shows no signs of slowing down or losing his powers.

His birthday is January 7th, 1985 and he has a contract with Mercedes for the next two years at least - though he has said he can't see himself racing into his 40s.

How tall is Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is 1.74m tall.

What is Lewis Hamilton's networth and what is his salary?

Hamilton is one of the richest sports stars in the world and also the best-paid Formula 1 driver, reflecting his achievements during his career.

His networth is valued at a staggering $285million and his yearly salary is said to be at $50m with the Mercedes team.

What is Lewis Hamilton's relationship status?

At the moment, Hamilton is believed to be single. However, the F1 star has dated some high-profile celebrities in the past, most notably Nicole Scherzinger, who he spent seven years with.

As one of the most iconic faces in sport, he is regularly linked to new partners but as yet he appears to be single.

One of the greats, Lewis Hamilton has a huge following in Formula 1 and many will be cheering him on in 2022 as he tries to seal that elusive eighth world title.

2021 was an epic year between him and Max Verstappen and he'll be itching to try and put the drama of Abu Dhabi behind him as quickly as possible.

