Sergio Perez: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Wife and More

Sergio Perez is a Mexican F1 driver for Red Bull Racing with him joining the team for the start of the 2021 season having previously been with Racing Point.

Nicknamed 'Checo,' Perez has been in the sport since 2011 and in that time has raced for multiple different teams, regularly earning praise for his consistent driving style and ability to look after his tyres better than most.

He has driven for Sauber, McLaren, Force India and Racing Point and won his first-ever F1 Grand Prix in 2020 at the Sakhir GP for the latter.

His second Grand Prix victory came in 2021, meanwhile, as he picked up the pieces from a Max Verstappen tyre blowout and a Lewis Hamilton mistake to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

He finished a career high 4th in the Drivers' Standings in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Sergio Perez:

How old is Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez is 31-years-old and was born on January 26th, 1990.

How tall is Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez is 1.73m tall.

What is Sergio Perez's networth and salary?

Perez's net worth is valued at $30million and his yearly salary is $8million.

Who is Sergio Perez's wife?

Perez has been married to Carola Martinez since 2018. They have two children together; Sergio Jr and Carlota.

Sergio Perez is a hugely popular member of the F1 paddock and this was demonstrated by the sheer delight at the news that he was going to be driving for Red Bull in 2021, after it looked as though he might be out of the sport as his time at Racing Point came to an end.

An experienced driver that regularly delivers good results on a Sunday, the Mexican will be hoping that his first year at Red Bull can be a building block for something even more exciting in 2022 and beyond.

In Max Verstappen he has one of the toughest teammates on the grid but they seem to have a good working relationship and the pair delivered some great results for Red Bull last season as they tried to beat Mercedes to the Constructors' crown.

That will be the aim again in 2022 with the new rules and regulations set to throw in a new dynamic and if there is one man that has shown he can adapt to whatever is thrown at him, it is surely Perez.

