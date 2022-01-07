Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'make second offer' for £40m beast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has confirmed that Newcastle United have tabled a second bid for Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

The Magpies have been pursuing a deal for the 21-year-old and a new bid is now said to have been tabled as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club have already been active in the January transfer window as they look to climb out of relegation trouble.

Howe’s side confirmed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday and are appearing to operate aggressively in the winter window as they seek new recruits.

Newcastle have struggled immensely throughout the season and have only won once in the top-flight, sitting 19th in the table, two points from safety.

However, Burnley, in 18th, have two games in hand on Newcastle, while Watford, in 17th, have one.

As a result, it is little surprise that Howe is attempting to reshape his defence in this window, with Botman emerging as a key target.

The Athletic reported on Friday that a new offer had gone in for the Netherlands U21 international, although it is not yet clear exactly how much he would cost.

Their first offer was said to be worth £30m and David Ornstein has reported previously that £40m may be enough to convince the French club to cash in on the centre-back, who has made 64 appearances for Lille.

Downie has now confirmed that he and his Sky colleague Pete Graves have been able to substantiate The Athletic’s story.

Enter giveaway!

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I’ve literally just taken a call in the last 15 minutes before speaking to you from my colleague Pete Graves, who’s had it stood up.

“I think The Athletic were reporting it this morning that a second offer has gone in so it’s our understanding as well that a second offer has gone in for him.”

Arsenal FAVOURITES for Vlahovic! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Will this deal happen?

The sheer weight of reporting suggests that it will.

Lille are not in a brilliant financial position, again per The Athletic, and they may simply be forced into business if the bid is good enough.

Newcastle have shown a willingness to invest heavily after signing Trippier and making two successive bids for Botman within the first week of the transfer window.

1 of 10 What year did Newcastle United move into St James' Park? 1882 1892 1902 1912

They clearly want him, and they have all the money in the world behind them.

Botman is more likely to end the window as a Newcastle player than as a Lille one.

News Now - Sport News