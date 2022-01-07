Max Verstappen: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen is an exciting Dutch driver who races for Red Bull Racing and is the 2021 Formula 1 world champion, after a dramatic last lap victory in Abu Dhabi helped him to beat rival Lewis Hamilton to the crown.

He is the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, whose career in Formula 1 spanned from 1994-2003.

The Dutchman is regarded as one of the brightest and most talented drivers in Formula 1, and he became the sport’s youngest ever competitor at the age of just 17 back in 2015.

Verstappen began racing in 2015 for Toro Rosso before joining Red Bull. A year later, at the Circuit de Catalunya in 2016, he became the youngest ever race winner at the age of 18 years and 228 days.

In the time since, he had to be patient for a championship winning car to be delivered by the Red Bull team but had that opportunity in 2021 and, after one of the most dramatic seasons in memory, he managed to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the title.

Here is everything you need to know about Max Verstappen:

How old is Max Verstappen?

Verstappen is 24-years-old and was born on September 30th, 1997. He is one of the most exciting drivers on the grid and many expect him to be the next dominant force in the sport - though the likes of George Russell, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc will want to stop that.

How tall is Max Verstappen?

At 1.81m, Verstappen might be average in height in general but he is actually one of the taller drivers on the grid.

What is Max Verstappen's networth and salary?

Verstappen's net worth is valued at a cool $60million whilst his yearly salary is $25.3million - though you can bet he got a lot of results-based bonuses in 2021!

Who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend?

Verstappen is currently dating 33-year-old model and journalist Kelly Piquet, who is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

Verstappen has taken flak at times for his aggressive driving style but there is no denying that he is a supremely gifted driver and now he has a first world championship under his belt there really is any number of guesses to be made as to how many titles he'll pick up.

With a huge following, particularly in The Netherlands, the next decade or so in Formula 1 could well be the Max Verstappen era.



