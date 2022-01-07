Peter Drury: 10 of the commentator's most iconic moments in football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's a reason football is called the beautiful game.

From South America to the Premier League, from the Champions League to the most distant corners of Asia, just about everybody loves a good kick about.

However, while giving the ball a biff ourselves is always great, watching the professionals - the people born to kick a ball - go about their incredible business is the peak.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined football as we know it while Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are setting the world alight and promise to be the future of the game.

Yet, while the on-field magic is what bings us to the terraces or to gather around our televisions, the game can become so much more when the commentators involved spins a whimsical web in analysis.

No matter how good a goal, pass or tackle might be, the moment can ascend to an entirely new level if the commentator can capture the moment.

There is no one better at doing just that, than one Mr Peter Drury.

Known as one of football's ultimate wordsmiths, Drury's ability to weave words into the very fabric of some of the most iconic moments in the game is unrivalled.

So, with that in mind, one particular football fan has compiled a brilliant thread of Drury's most iconic moments and it makes for spine tingling viewing.

10. Sergio Aguero vs QPR

Aguero's last-second winner to snatch Premier League glory will go down as one of the greatest moments in football history.

However, while UK audiences were treated to the sounds of Martin Tyler, Drury was on duty for the world feed and he was at his iconic best.

9. Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City

Bicycle kick in the Manchester derby? Well, you can hardly be surprised when Drury's commentary rose to match the moment.

8. Olivier Giroud vs Leicester

Giroud's crucial goal against Leicester, proved to be telling moment in

Drury's commentary perfectly highlighted the moment as a brand new season lay ahead.

7. Mohamed Salah vs Chelsea

Salah's absolute screamer against Chelsea kept Liverpool right on track in one of the most fiercely contested title races in Premier League history.

It was a goal to match the occasion and Druy's commentary summed it up beautifully.

6. Chelsea winning the Champions League

Chelsea 2021 Champions League victory proved to be one of the biggest moments of the year.

The Blues were by no means one of the favourites at the start of the season but under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, they roared to European immortality to dulcet tones of Drury.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League return

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to English shores was absolutely massive news in the summer and Drury perfectly encapsulated the moment he walked out at Old Trafford in the famous red shirt once again.

4. Jamie Vardy vs Manchester United

Vardy's goal vs Manchester United saw him break the record for longest consecutive scoring streak in the league.

It was a massive moment for a man who was quickly becoming an icon and Drury was on hand to make sure we all knew the significance of what was unfolding in front of our eyes.

3. Vincent Kompany vs Leicester

Kompany's thunderbolt vs Leicester was probably the moment that City clinched the title at the end of their titanic ding-don battle with Liverpool at the top of the table.

With City drifting towards a damaging draw, Kompany took the game by the scruff of the neck and rattled one home.

2. Siphiwe Tshabalala vs Mexico

The 2010 World Cup was a joyous time in African football.

It started with a bang as well as Siphiwe Tshabalala drilled home a stunning finish to set the hosts on their way.

What followed was some of the finest commentary you could ever hope for, with Drury at his absolute poetic best.

1. Kostas Manolas vs Barcelona

It was always going to take something special to one up the World Cup commentary in Johannesburg but when Kostas Manolas broke Barcelona hearts in the Champions League, Drury clicked into action.

There may never be a more iconic line than: 'Roma have risen from their ruins'.

