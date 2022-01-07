Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Philippe Coutinho is officially back in the Premier League.

On Friday morning, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa announced the signing of the Brazilian playmaker on loan from Barcelona in what is the most high-profile transfer of the 2022 January window thus far.

As pretty much every football fan will know, Coutinho has some serious Premier League experience under his belt thanks to a hugely successful five-year spell at Liverpool.

With the Reds, the 29-year-old evolved into one of world football's most formidable attack-minded players.

Coutinho's performances on Merseyside attracted the attention of every club in Europe, with Barcelona eventually deciding to splash £142 million on him in January of 2018.

That move certainly didn't go to plan for the Brazilian, though.

Coutinho started like a train at Barcelona, but he quickly faded into obscurity and was even loaned to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength since his departure, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup over the past four years.

Much of the Reds' success has been down to the famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

And Liverpool fans created a chant that both praised that trio and took a sly dig at Coutinho in the wake of the team's impressive form under Jurgen Klopp.

If you've forgotten the lyrics, here's a quick reminder: "Cause we've got Salah, ah, Mane, Mane. And Bobby Firmino. But we sold Coutinho."

Well, a couple of months after leaving Anfield while on international duty with Brazil, Coutinho was asked by a fan whether he liked the song and the player's reaction certainly wasn't a happy one.

Video: Coutinho's reaction when asked about Salah, Mane & Firmino song

Coutinho took one look at the phone, replied "no" and then stormed off. To be fair, you can't really blame him, can you?

He will almost certainly have to hear the song that went viral in 2018 all over again when Aston Villa next play Liverpool, though.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Villa Park on April 22nd and the visiting fans won't exactly be eager to shower Coutinho with praise from the stands given the circumstances surrounding his exit.

