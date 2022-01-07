F1 2022 Game: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The attention is starting to turn to F1 2022 with this year's starting to generate immense levels of excitement inside the virtual racing and eSports community.

There is no doubt that the sport's overall popularity has ramped up over the last 12 months thanks to the epic title battle that we saw between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last season.

With the sport of Formula 1 entering an entirely new era with new cars and regulations, not only is there plenty of intrigue about how the teams will work around this with the look of their new liveries, but also what EA and Codemasters will come up with to syndicate this in its virtual form.

Because of this, fans of the series, whether they are casual drivers with controllers or elite online racers with full rig setups, everyone will be wanting to know when the latest racer will be hitting platforms across the globe, as well as the new features, tracks and game modes that will be heading their way.

F1 2022 Game Release Date

At the time of writing, an official release date has yet to be revealed by EA or Codemasters.

If we look at previous launch dates from years gone by, F1 games have usually been brought out as the British Summer Time (BST) is getting underway.

As a result, we are expecting F1 2022 to be released in July 2022 at the latest. But with the gaming community will

We will update this section of the article once new details emerge in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. Stick with us and stay tuned.

