Tottenham transfer news: Paratici 'all over' January move for 'frightening' £25.2m star

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici is “all over” a move for Wolves star Adama Traore this month and believes he can sign the Spain international.

The Wolves star’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a potential move to north London.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They appear to be attempting to strengthen the squad in this transfer window.

Manager Antonio Conte has already confirmed that the club need to sign new players in order to compete at the top level of the Premier League.

And a move for Adama, who has been labelled as "frightening" by Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier, has been mooted since last summer.

The club were reported to have tabled a bid prior to the start of this season and Paratici now appears to be attempting to negotiate a deal that would see him end up in north London this month.

The Athletic has reported that he would cost around £20m in this transfer window and it appears that the deal is gaining real momentum, with Jones confirming that Paratici is incredibly keen on securing his signature. He is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt.

Adama has somewhat struggled in his output thus far this season, failing to score a goal or provide an assist, but the Athletic report claims that he could be utilised as a wing-back, in the same vein as the role Victor Moses was given when Chelsea won the Premier League with Conte as manager.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: “Spurs have been holding back on it while they made a decision on (Brighton’s Tariq) Lamptey but now Paratici is all over this move - he wants Traore and he knows it can happen.”

Is this going to get done?

If Paratici is this keen, it certainly looks like it.

Adama hasn’t exactly been operating at a world-class level this season but he is clearly seen as the solution to a specific problem, namely the club’s inability to properly progress the ball up the pitch from wing-back.

A deal to sign Traore may well be possible because of the contractual situation and the fact that several other reports have claimed that Wolves need to find a way to raise funds in this window for new additions.

Signing Adama seems more likely than not at this point, and also speaks to the level of involvement that Paratici is being given in driving transfer business.

