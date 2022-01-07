Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Beckham is a bona fide Manchester United legend.

For over a decade, the former England captain was absolutely brilliant for Sir Alex Ferguson's side and he even finished as the runner-up for the 1999 Ballon d'Or while playing for the club.

Beckham produced a ridiculous number of highlight moments during his United career, from jaw-dropping assists to gravity-defying free-kick goals.

But there was also far more to the global icon's game than just his crossing and set-piece ability, the two things he's most fondly remembered for.

Beckham was more than capable of dribbling past players with ease and if you don't think that's the case, just ask Real Madrid's star-studded team from the 1999/2000 season.

In a Champions League quarter-final meeting between United and Los Blancos at Old Trafford that campaign, Beckham scored one of his greatest ever goals.

The man who went on to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 left three opposing players for dead with some silky skills, before beating Iker Casillas with an unstoppable shot from near the edge of the box.

Relive the magnificent goal here...

Video: Beckham's solo goal vs Real Madrid in 2000

If you think Beckham was overrated as a footballer, maybe it's time to find another sport. The guy was a genius.

The Englishman's strike that night at the Theatre of Dreams is rarely talked about in the present day, but there are some solid reasons for that.

Beckham's goal came when United were 3-0 down to Real Madrid and his solo effort was also not even close to being the standout moment of the match.

Early in the second half, Fernando Redondo produced an assist that still leaves us open-mouthed in amazement to this very day.

The Argentine somehow beat poor ol' Phil Neville by the touchline with the most audacious and unorthodox back-heel and then teed up Raul Gonzalez for a tap-in.

Video: Redondo's magical assist v Man Utd

Yeah, even Beckham's Lionel Messi-esque goal can't compete with that sorcery from Redondo...

