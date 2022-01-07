Spurs transfer news: Paratici has 'turned 49-cap star's head' with 'very attractive offer'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international’s contract is expiring at the end of the season and he has been at the centre of something of a transfer saga, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG all linked with an interest in securing his signature, per Sky Sports.

What’s the latest with Rudiger?

He remains a central part of Chelsea’s plans.

Despite the fact that his deal will expire in six months, Thomas Tuchel continues to rely on him in central defence.

This season, Rudiger has made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and even laying on four assists.

He has been at Stamford Bridge since 2017 and, in that time, has won the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Europa League.

Reports suggest that he could earn as much as £400,000-per-week if he decides to leave the Blues on a free transfer in the summer.

He is capable of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January but Jones has revealed that Spurs have made an offer for him in this window as they look to beat the competition.

Jones claims that the financial offer is “very attractive” but that Rudiger would need to be talked into linking up with Spurs’ project under manager Antonio Conte.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "From a financial standing, the offer Spurs are making to Rudiger is very attractive. It has definitely turned his head but he has to be convinced of the football side of things."

Can Spurs convince Rudiger?

This is the million dollar question but it really is debatable.

The fact that huge clubs like Real, PSG, and Bayern are also interested is only likely to muddy the waters from Spurs’ perspective.

A package to sign Rudiger would have to be extortionate if he is to decide to snub what are essentially guaranteed trophies for nothing more than a top-four bid.

Spurs do look more impressive under the management of Conte but they don’t have anything tangible to offer Rudiger beyond progress over the next few years.

That isn’t the same for some of the other European clubs trying to sign him; they can point to absolutely bulging trophy cabinets.

Spurs face an uphill battle.

