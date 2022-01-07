Newcastle transfer news: 'One of most thorough I've ever heard of' - Toon's striker search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Howe is leaving no stone unturned after including 10 different strikers on his list of Newcastle United targets, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Howe has made his first signing since taking charge of the Magpies in November by welcoming Kieran Trippier to the club in a deal worth £12million plus add-ons, but it appears he is now looking to strengthen his squad further up the pitch.

What strikers have Newcastle been linked with?

A consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund completed their £305million takeover of Newcastle in October and it resulted in the Tynesiders becoming the richest football club in the world, so it has come as no surprise that some big-name strikers have been suggested as possible targets.

Among them is Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been linked with a potential loan switch to St James' Park ahead of the move being made permanent for £20million in the summer.

The Daily Telegraph have reported the Magpies have stepped up their pursuit of attacking players, with Liverpool's Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke, of Bournemouth, under consideration.

Newcastle are also understood to be monitoring Anthony Martial’s situation at Manchester United after it was made clear that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford.

Marseille frontman Bamba Dieng, who is currently on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, is a £15million target.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones understands that Newcastle are searching high and low for the ideal striker to come in before the window slams shut.

It comes with the Magpies sitting second-from-bottom in the Premier League standings and desperately needing to pick up points to stave off relegation to the Championship.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The Newcastle striker search is one of the most thorough I’ve ever heard of.

"From what I’m told, there are 10 player situations being explored for the role."

Why are Newcastle desperate to sign a striker?

Howe only has two centre forwards - in the form of Callum Wilson and Dwight Gayle - at his disposal and he has suffered a huge blow.

Wilson was forced off with a calf injury suffered just before the halfway point of the stalemate with Manchester United last month.

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has suggested Wilson may not play again this season, although the striker is still waiting to find out how long it will take to recover from his latest setback.

Gayle, meanwhile, has only been afforded 27 minutes of Premier League football and is still waiting for his first goal of the season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News