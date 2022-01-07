Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'willing to pay premium' for £83.6m sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are willing to pay a premium to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the rising stars in European football since the start of last season, in that time netting 37 Serie A goals.

What's the latest news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is certainly a player in demand. Newcastle United and Tottenham have both been mooted as potential suitors for the Serbian international in recent weeks.

And speculation surrounding Vlahovic's future is no surprise. It's a consequence of his sensational form - this season alone he's scored 16 times in 19 Serie A outings - and his contract situation.

Vlahovic's deal with the Italian outfit is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning they only have this January and next summer to secure a gigantic fee for a player who has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting youngsters in European football.

Arsenal's interest has already been documented by Jones via GIVEMESPORT, although it wasn't clear whether the Gunners would stump up the cash necessary to agree a deal this month.

Previous reports have priced Vlahovic at €100m (£83.6m) and while Jones hasn't confirmed exactly how much Arsenal would shell out for the youngster, he has revealed that the north London club are willing to pay a premium.

What has Dean Jones said about Dusan Vlahovic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that Arsenal are 'turning up' their interest in the 6 foot 3 attacker and would be willing to pay a premium to sign him this month.

He told GMS: "Arsenal are turning up their interest in Vlahovic. This is so interesting now. I’m told they really think they can get him if they pay a premium - and they are willing to do that."

Why are Arsenal willing to pay a premium for Vlahovic?

With Manchester United and Tottenham starting the season so poorly that both have administered a change in management, Arsenal have a real opportunity to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

But the one thing they lack is a reliable goalscorer. West Ham have scored more league goals than the Gunners this season, while no Arsenal player has netted more than eight times in the top flight just yet.

So while paying a premium for a player whose contract is beginning to wind down may seem a little short-sighted, it's a risk that could pay off handsomely if Vlahovic fires the north London side into the top four considering the riches Champions League football offers.

At the same time, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract in the summer and the club reportedly working on a way to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal need a new long-term centre-forward anyway.

Vlahovic seems as good an option as any considering his current ability and future potential, and moving for him this month rather than in the summer may allow Arsenal to get in ahead of the competition in the battle for his signature.

