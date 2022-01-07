Hammers transfer news: West Ham 'could save a lot of money' over deal for £115k-p/w ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that selling Andriy Yarmolenko could save West Ham a lot of money.

The Ukrainian is one of West Ham's highest-paid players and is set to be a free agent in 2022, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

How much does Yarmolenko earn?

Given his pedigree for Dynamo Kiev and Ukraine, and brief spell with Borussia Dortmund, he was put on serious wages when he joined West Ham in 2018.

Yarmolenko had scored a hatful of goals in the Ukrainian league and also has an outstanding record in the international stage. In 104 caps, he has scored 44 goals.

Therefore, he convinced the Hammers to make him their highest earner, and whilst Kurt Zouma recently overtook him following his move from Chelsea, the 32-year-old is still up there.

Yarmolenko's current wages are £115,000 per-week, which is slightly less than the £120,000 that Zouma takes home, and almost double Declan Rice's £60,000.

But with Yarmolenko contributing little this season, O'Rourke thinks that getting him off the wage bill would be good news for David Moyes' side.

He hasn't started a Premier League game this season and has scored just 11 goals and chipped in with only seven assists in his entire West Ham career.

What did O'Rourke say about Yarmolenko?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Yarmolenko's deal is also up in the summer, and he is a big earner at the club, so, if West Ham get him off the books, it could save a lot of money."

Has anyone been linked with Yarmolenko?

Despite sitting on the bench for the majority of the season, he doesn't seem likely to be short of options.

Yarmolenko has been linked with a summer switch to Serie A outfit Genoa, whilst Burnley have been linked previously, although a move to Turf Moor looks an outside bet right now.

Generally, West Ham are expected to listen to offers for the experienced attacker, who should be available at a cut price given his deal runs out in six months.

It's unclear where Yarmolenko might end up, but one thing is certain, his future doesn't appear to be in East London.

