Tottenham transfer news: £43.2m powerhouse emerges as 'replacement for Tanguy Ndombele'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that AC Milan star Franck Kessie may be seen as a potential replacement to Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham Hotspur either this month or in the summer.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Kessie from the Serie A club, as his contract is expiring at the end of the season, while Ndombele could reportedly leave north London.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

The club have a huge month ahead but they began it in perhaps the worst possible circumstances.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final but the game was particularly egregious in the sense of just how poor they were in the first-half.

The goals came about as a result of two incredible mistakes, as Japhet Tanganga first surrendered possession to Kai Havertz and later headed the ball against Ben Davies, who was credited with a farcical own goal.

Spurs will hope to bounce back at the weekend when they face lower-league Morecambe in the FA Cup but the second leg against Chelsea is next week, prior to a huge north London derby clash against Arsenal, and then Premier League meetings against Leicester City and the Blues again.

Of course, all of these games are taking place while the January transfer window is open and various reports have claimed that Spurs could look to sign Kessie from Milan this month instead of waiting to potentially get him on a free transfer in the summer.

Ndombele has also been linked with a departure, having fallen down the pecking order, making just six Premier League starts thus far this season.

And O’Rourke believes Kessie, who has been labelled a "sumptuous" player in the past, could be seen as a direct replacement to the former Lyon ace.

Enter giveaway!

What did he say?

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “He’d be a midfield replacement for Ndombele. They’re slightly different players, Kessie can play either in a defensive role or a bit further forward as well. He’s had a good season with AC Milan so far.”

Spurs DISASTER! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is Ndombele replaceable?

A thousand times yes.

He has shown at times that he has a remarkable amount of talent; he has all the tools required to be a genuinely world-class midfield player, such is his passing ability, his ability to drive up the pitch and the fact that he can resist a press.

But he just hasn’t been able to prove that consistently during his time in north London.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

In total, he has played 90 times for Tottenham in all competitions and has scored 10 goals while providing nine assists.

That just isn’t a good enough return for a player with his ability.

O’Rourke is right that Kessie, who is valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt, is a different type of player but, at the very least, he is a consistent presence in that Milan midfield; the same can’t be said for Ndombele at Spurs.

News Now - Sport News