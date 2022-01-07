Wolves transfer news: 69 G/A star 'would seriously consider' Molineux return this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Tottenham Hotspur right-back Matt Doherty would jump at the chance to return to Wolves in this transfer window.

Bruno Lage’s side have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the right-back in January, having sold him to Spurs in August of 2020 for a fee of £14.7m.

What’s the latest with Doherty?

The right-back has struggled immensely during his time at Spurs.

Under the management of Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo, Doherty has struggled for minutes and for form.

In total, he has played 11 times in all competitions but just four of those appearances have come in the Premier League.

They have totalled 98 minutes on the pitch, and he has failed to make a single start in the top-flight.

During his time at Wolves, though, Doherty was a completely different player.

The 29-year-old was deployed more regularly as a wing-back at the club, making 302 appearances for the club and scoring 28 goals and registering 41 assists, totalling 69 goal involvements.

Football Insider reports that Wolves have made a move to re-sign the Republic of Ireland international but there is no fee attached to it; he is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt.

Doherty does have a deal with Spurs until 2024, but the club are said to be willing to let him go because of how far down the pecking order he has slipped.

And O’Rourke believes he would be more than willing to move back to Molineux.

Enter giveaway!

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "I'm sure if Wolves were interested in him, it's something he would seriously consider, to go back to the club because that's where he made his name and enjoyed such a great time to win that move to Spurs in the first place."

Spurs DISASTERCLASS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Does Doherty need to move back to Wolves?

Yes.

He’s not been anywhere near the Spurs side under both his former manager Santo and now under Conte.

The wing-back is being played out of position whenever he’s utilised as a right-back and, per Sofascore, he averages eight losses of possession every game, and just isn’t suited to the Spurs side in any way.

1 of 15 Which club did Paul Ince start his professional career at? West Ham United Arsenal Watford Brentford

During his time at Wolves, though, he emerged as a genuine option both going forward and in terms of defending.

He was a loyal servant to the club across a decade and he can surely only improve if he does manage to return to a club where he was previously excellent.

News Now - Sport News