Tottenham transfer news: Spurs offered 4-time Champions League winner for January deal

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, unwanted Real Madrid midfielder Isco has ‘probably been put to Tottenham’ as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his first-team squad.

Since the departure of Christian Eriksen, Spurs have lacked a natural playmaker and may well be in the market for one.

What is the latest news surrounding Isco?

A recent report by the Sunday Mirror (as relayed by The Express), claimed that Madrid are set to offer Antonio Conte’s side the opportunity to snap up the 29-year-old in a cut-price deal this winter.

The report states that Isco could be available for as little as £5 million - if he decides against agreeing a new contract - after falling down the pecking order under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In previous years, the former Spain international played a pivotal part in one of Los Blancos’ most successful periods in their history, claiming four Champions League titles between 2013/14 and 2017/18.

Isco - who has earned the nickname 'magic' - has also won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups, scoring 52 goals and providing 57 assists in 345 appearances along the way.

However, his form and productivity have dropped off dramatically in recent times, opening the door to an imminent exit.

Since the beginning of 2019/20, Isco has started just 25 La Liga games, finding the back of the net a meagre two times as he’s continued to struggle to fulfil his true potential.

And O’Rourke has now disclosed how the fallen star has potentially been offered a way out of his Bernabeu nightmare via a move to north London.

What has O’Rourke said about Isco?

The transfer expert believes it’s likely that the £211,000-per-week Isco has been made available to Conte’s charges as the Italian tactician aims to improve his side’s chances of finishing in the top four this season.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Isco, a talented playmaker and seemingly on the market at Real Madrid. I'm sure he's probably been put to Tottenham.”

Do Tottenham need a new playmaker?

Eriksen exited the capital club back in January 2020 after signing for Italian giants Inter, leaving a gaping hole in Spurs’ engine room.

Throughout his time on English shores, the Dane produced a whopping 90 assists in 305 appearances, highlighting his ability to carve opposition defences open at will.

In his absence, Spurs have had to rely on star forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min for both goals and creativity.

As per WhoScored, no midfielder set up more than four league goals last term, illustrating why someone of Isco’s ilk may be high up on Conte’s wish list.

