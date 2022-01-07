Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could strike deal with relegation rivals over £15m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are ‘very keen on’ signing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The 23-year-old has cut an extremely frustrated figure in the opening half of the current campaign, failing to establish himself in the starting XI under both Daniel Farke and Dean Smith.

What is the latest news involving Cantwell?

Cantwell first established himself in the Premier League throughout 2019/20 when he impressed after bagging six goals and laying on two assists for the Canaries despite their eventual relegation.

He then played a pivotal part as the Carrow Road outfit returned to the top-flight at the first time of asking last term.

In 33 Championship outings for his boyhood club, Cantwell found the back of the net on a further six occasions while also setting up seven more efforts for his grateful teammates.

However, the former England Under-21 international has found game time hard to come by this time around, featuring in just 440 minutes of Premier League action to date.

Despite Cantwell’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Norwich have the option to extend it by an extra year, meaning they are set to demand between £15 and £20 million for their prized asset, as per Sky Sports.

And Downie has now revealed that it is a deal with the ‘potential’ to take place this winter as Eddie Howe aims to reinforce his first-team squad.

What has Downie said about Cantwell?

Kieran Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid has already been announced by the Canaries, and it’s hoped that three more fresh faces will join the right-back at St. James’ Park.

Downie’s confirmed that there’s a possibility of Cantwell joining Howe’s revolution in the North East, saying a deal ‘could happen’.

He told GiveMeSport: “We've been reporting in the last 24 hours that they are very keen on Todd Cantwell of Norwich. So, I think there's a potential that this could happen.”

Do Newcastle need an attacking midfielder?

Many may quite rightly point to Newcastle’s defence as the area they need to improve most, given they have conceded the joint-highest number of goals in the league this term.

But Howe’s charges have also struggled to put the ball in the back of the opposition’s net on a regular basis.

In their 19 top-flight fixtures, Newcastle have scored just 19 goals and Cantwell’s added firepower and creativity would likely be a welcome addition to their forward line.

With Callum Wilson facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, it’s a deal that could prove to be a big boost for Newcastle’s survival chances.

