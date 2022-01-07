Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Novak Djokovic has been the talk of the town this week as he became embroiled in a fierce stand-off with Australian border authorities.

The tennis star was seemingly handed a medical exemption to compete in the upcoming Australian Open before the whole drama was flipped completely on its head when he arrived Down Under.

The Serbian who has been vocally opposed to being vaccinated against Covid-19 was quickly dispatched to a notorious detainee facility in Melbourne, where he is being held pending an appeal.

Australian coronavirus laws require that all visitors to the country be fully vaccinated before they are allowed entry but, having been handed the aforementioned exemption, Djokovic went ahead and traveled to Melbourne anyway.

However, upon his arrival, the world number one was refused entry into the country sparking off what has been a dramatic few days for the world of tennis.

Leading figures such as Rafael Nadal have not been shy to air their opinion on the matter while Nick Kyrgios gave a somewhat surprising response.

Enter Giveaway

Djokovic, however, has received a lot of support of his own, with many condemning the treatment of one of the biggest sporting stars in the world.

Novak's father claimed that his son was being 'crucified' while of group of fans held a candlelit vigil outside the facility in support of the Serbian superstar.

There are even some who have gone as far as to claim that Novak is 'being held prisoner' by the Australian authorities.

Now, as the saga draws on, Djokovic himself has finally broken his silence.

After comments from his mother and his wife, Djokovic took to Instagram with a simple message of thanks to all those who have shown him support over the last few days.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."

Australia's home affairs minister, meanwhile, explained that Novak simply hadn't provided adequate reason as to why he remains unvaccinated.

She told Channel Nine's Today Show: "Anyone entering Australia has to meet the entry requirements which includes medical evidence of vaccination or alternately for medical reasons that individual cannot be vaccinated.

"So, specifically he [Djokovic] hasn't met the medical reasons why he couldn't be vaccinated."

Whatever the outcome proves to be, Novak chances of being given the opportunity defending his title are looking slimmer and slimmer by the day.

News Now - Sport News