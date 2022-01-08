Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns may be medically cleared, but there is no rest of The Head of the Table. The new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has said he will journey to the blue brand after reuniting with his Advocate Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns come face-to-face

In a Championship Confrontation, newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and and his rehired Advocate Paul Heyman returned to SmackDown to stand in the ring and engage in a tense war of words with the dominant Universal Champion Roman Reigns, despite the fact that Reigns made it clear he never wanted to see either one of them again.

Although The Beast suggested that they have a Champion vs. Champion Match right then and there on SmackDown, Reigns made it clear that it wasn't his idea and that the blue brand only carries out his will.

When a conflicted Heyman eventually got in the way with his surprise pleas for Lesnar not to talk to Reigns adversely, however, The Head of the Table took advantage of the distraction and hit Brock with an earth-shattering Superman Punch.

Rick Boogs def. Sami Zayn

After earning the opportunity to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship in a 12-Days of Christmas12-Man Gauntlet Match, The Master Strategist went one-on-one with the rocking powerhouse Rick Boogs.

Prior to the match, the fireworks started backstage when Zayn came in contact with Johnny Knoxville.

The Jackass star had come to SmackDown to plead his case to WWE Management as to why he should be allowed to compete in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. In response,The Master Strategist opted to inform him that he for not the least bit qualified to compete in a Royal Rumble Match.

In the height of matchup that followed, Zayn made the mistake of trash talking Nakamura outside the ring. As a result of the time wasted, Boogs rolled him up when he climbed back into the ring for the quick pin..

Then, in the aftermath, Knoxville suddenly emerged and proceeded to throw Zayn over the top rope! Moments later, it was announced that Johnny Knoxville was officially being entered into Royal Rumble Match!

Charlotte Flair def. Naomi

SmackDown's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair came before the WWE Universe and highlighted a number of exciting competitors for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She then dropped a bombshell by declaring that she would join the match as well as a way to pick her own challenger for WrestleMania when she won.

In the wake of the announcement, Naomi emerged and proposed that Charlotte didn't have to wait to name a challenger. Instead, she suggested The Queen put the title up against her right then and there. When Flair refused, Naomi slapped the titleholder and paved the way for a Championship Contender's Match.

Just when it looked as if the subsequent matchup would end a count-out victory for Naomi, WWE Official Sonya Deville emerged to "clarify" that the match could not be won by count-out.

Then, in a critical moment in the showdown, Deville again "clarified" that the match couldn't be won by disqualification either. Then, when all was said and done in the hard-fought match-up, Charlotte emerged victorious over Naomi with Natural Selection.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss def. Viking Raiders

After helping Happy Corbin launch a vicious 2-on-1sneak attack that injured Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1, Madcap Moss emerged on the latest episode of "Happy Talk" dressed up like The Scottish Warrior in order to have a few laughs at his expense.

Viking Raiders did not take to kindly to the joke, though, and decided to try and put an end to wisecracks by Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. Despite their hard-fought effort and noble intention, however, they ultimately were defeated when Moss hit Punchline.

The Usos def, New Day in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Street Fight

In a turbulent SmackDown SmackDown Tag Team Title Street Fight, pitting titleholders Jimmy & Jey Usos and their longstanding rivals King Woods & Sir Kofi Kingston fought tooth and nail.

Despite the brutality of the match, nothing raised as many questions are what came after. Prior to the main event, WWE Official Adam Pearce made it clear he had picked Roman Reigns opponent for Royal Rumble.

As The Head of the Table was taking in his cousins’ tag team victory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins came the door and began to laugh manically. Does this mean that the Universal Champion’s challenger of the next Premium LIVE Event will be the Superstar who knows him better than perhaps anyone else?

Or could the WWE Universe be destined to see Reigns against Brock Lesanr at the Rumble? Or was the emergence of the laughing Raw Superstar be completely unrelated and Reigns’ opponent has yet to be revealed?

