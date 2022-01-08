West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Irons eye £5.4m ace compared to Azpilicueta

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham would rather bring in a couple of loans than spend money this month, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

And if reports are to be believed, then Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is one player manager David Moyes could look to sign on a short-term deal.

What is the latest news involving Sarr?

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham are interested in signing Sarr this transfer window as they try to bolster their defence following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Sarr could be available, with his agent Federico Pastorello telling The Telegraph earlier this season that a loan move in January would be considered.

Pastorello, who also represents Romelu Lukaku, thinks the 22-year-old has the same attitude, focus and talent as Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, which bodes well for any potential suitors.

The Spaniard has been one of the best defenders in the country since joining the Blues back in 2012 - a transfer Pastorello was involved in - helping them to win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

What has Jones said about West Ham's plans this month?

If good players do become available on loan, Jones believes West Ham would rather explore that than fork out on permanent deals.

The football journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I mean, ideally, I don't think they'd spend any money. If they could get two really good loans, I think they would do two really good loans."

Would Sarr be a good addition to the Hammers' squad?

Bringing in Sarr for the remainder of the season could be a very clever bit of business by Moyes, David Gold and David Sullivan.

As already stated, they have injuries in central defence, with Ogbonna set to miss the rest of the campaign after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

In Sarr, the east London club would have a natural short-term replacement for Ogbonna, as the Frenchman also happens to be left footed.

Sarr really impressed earlier this season in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Brentford, with Gary Neville saying that the £5.4m-rated youngster could be "proud" of his display on the day.

Since then, however, he has seen little action, failing to make another appearance in the Premier League. Furthermore, from Sarr's perspective, this move would also make a lot of sense.

According to that Foot Mercato report, Watford and a couple more teams are also interested in Sarr. But given where West Ham are in the table, they will surely fancy their chances.

