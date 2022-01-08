Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Bisping has compared the UFC 270 main event to Tyson Fury's trilogy with Deontay Wilder as Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane battle for the championship in Los Angeles.

Heavyweight champion Ngannou, 35, will attempt to unify his belt against interim champ and former sparring partner Gane, 30, on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, home of the Anaheim Ducks.

The pair previously trained together at MMA Factory in Paris, with the latter helping the former prepare for his rematch with Stipe Miocic before his acrimonious split from former coach Fernand Lopez.

Though the narrative certainly makes the fight more attractive, it's the style matchup that makes it fascinating, with Gane having the advantage in terms of speed and Ngannou having the advantage in terms of power.

And Bisping can see obvious similarities with the boxing duo, who both put on a performance to remember in their third fight in 2021.

In a GIVEMESPORT exclusive, Bisping said: "As we all know by now, Tyson is a way better boxer than Deontay, Deontay just relies on his knockout power.

"Like Fury, Ciryl is a way better striker technically than Francis, but Francis Ngannou is a scary guy.

"He's a scary guy, he's got incredible power, and he's getting better all the time.

"Ciryl Gane is technically way better, but Ngannou just needs one punch, he's got nuclear bombs for hands. It's insane the power that he has.

"Sometimes when he's knocked out people, he hasn't even connected properly, they're just glancing blows and he puts them to sleep."

Should either man win, they'll be one step closer to fighting former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a mixed martial arts 'super-fight' of their own.

Jones, 34, gone on record saying his next opponent will depend on the winner of the Ngannou versus Gane title fight at the end of this month.

And with the heavyweight division arguably stacked to the rafters with talent like never before, Bisping has identified fellow Brit Tom Aspinall as the biggest threat at the weight.

He added: "I really think Tom Aspinall will be heavyweight champion one day.

"He's obviously teammates with Darren, both of them come from a great gym, and he's been doing martial arts since he was a kid.

"Obviously he's still got a way to go but I don't think it'll be long before he's in the mix fighting the likes of Ciryl and Francis.

"Ciryl has used his speed really effectively to beat these other heavyweights but I'm not sure he'd be able to do the same against Tom."

