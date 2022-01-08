Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England supporters will not remember the 2010 World Cup too fondly.

Much was expected of Fabio Capello's side in South Africa, but they failed to turn up and were dumped out of the tournament in the last-16 by arch nemesis Germany.

The performance against Joachim Low's young side was absolutely dreadful, England losing by a scoreline of 4-1 thanks to goals by Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and Thomas Muller (x2).

However, there's a case to be made that the display against Germany wasn't the worst by the Three Lions at the 2010 World Cup.

In the group stage of the tournament, England were held to a 0-0 draw by Algeria and to say Capello's side were awful in Cape Town that evening would be something of a compliment.

They were embarrassingly bad, with Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi troubled on just one occasion when he had to make a smart save to deny Frank Lampard.

Arguably the worst performer on the night in an England shirt was Wayne Rooney, who was evidently not fully fit.

The Manchester United legend cut a frustrated figure for most of the match and he certainly wasn't happy after the full-time whistle had been blown either.

Rooney actually called out the England fans who understandably booed the team at the end of the dire match and the entire world heard his mini rant.

Video: Rooney's words to England fans after Algeria draw

England and United's record goalscorer said into a television camera: "Nice to see your own fans booing you. Loyal supporters."

Yeah, he was fuming...

Unsurprisingly, Rooney was forced to apologise for his actions in the aftermath of the game.

"Last night, on reflection I said things in the heat of the moment that came out of frustration of both our performance and the result," Rooney said in a statement, per Goal.

"For my part I apologise for any offence caused by my actions at the end of the game.

"I am as passionate about the England team as anyone.

"The most important thing now is to regroup be positive and work towards winning the game on Wednesday. To do this the players will need the support of the fans more than ever."

England went on to beat Slovenia 1-0 in their final group match to qualify for the knockout stage, Jermain Defoe's goal in that match the only positive to come from the Three Lions' wretched campaign.

