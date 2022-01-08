Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FA Cup third-round weekend is one of the best weekends in the English football calendar.

Some will claim that the ‘magic of the cup’ isn’t quite as magical as it used to be but you won’t hear us say a bad word about it.

There have been a number of ‘cupsets’ down the years and there haven’t been too many bigger than League Two Stevenage beating Newcastle 3-1 in 2011.

Three divisions and 73 places separated the two sides when they faced each other in the FA Cup third round.

And when Newcastle boss Alan Pardew picked a strong side, it looked as though there would be one winner.

Newcastle players would have been very confident of progressing to the next round. In fact, one player, in particular, was very confident.

So much so that midfielder Joey Barton put £750 on them to win.

In 2017, Barton was given an 18-month suspension from the FA after betting on more than 1,200 football matches since 2004.

And one of those matches was Stevenage vs Newcastle.

He put £497.50 on Newcastle to win in 90 minutes before placing £250 on his side to be leading at both half-time and full-time. So, that’s pretty much a £750 bet and it lost.

The match was 0-0 at half-time meaning that Barton lost his £250 bet.

After the break, it all went wrong for Newcastle and Barton’s bet.

A Mike Williamson own goal put Stevenage ahead. Then, ironically, Barton gave the ball away as Michael Bostwick made it 2-0.

Barton did pull a goal back for Newcastle in second injury-time with a screamer. He yelled at his teammates to get the ball back in an attempt to get back into the tie.

But he must have known he was about to lose £750.

In fact, Stevenage went up the other end and made it 3-1 to knock Newcastle out of the FA Cup.

VIDEO: Stevenage 3-1 Newcastle as Barton loses £750

Now that’s what you call a bad day at the office for Barton.

