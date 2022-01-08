Tottenham transfer news: £40.5m star Conte knows well 'the one Spurs want most' this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown insists that Tottenham Hotspur have placed Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij at the top of their shortlist in the January transfer window.

Manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club want to sign new players this month to strengthen the squad as they look to qualify for the Champions League and end a trophy drought that stretches back to 2008.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

Under the Italian boss, Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal but with two games in hand.

They face a huge January, too, as they take on the Gunners in the league later this month, while also facing Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs do manage to secure new signings this month as the club aim to climb into the top four and stay there.

And Brown has now revealed that their top target is Inter defender De Vrij, who has been with the Serie A club since 2018.

He played under Conte at San Siro, winning the title last season under his management, and Spurs have previously been linked with a move to bring him into the club.

De Vrij remains a key member of the Inter squad and has played 18 times in all competitions; he is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt.

What has Brown said?

The journalist, who works for The Daily Star, The Daily Express, and The Daily Mirror, told GiveMeSport: "I think of all the players they've looked at over the last few months, he's the one they probably want the most. It's just whether a deal can be struck with Inter."

Do Spurs need De Vrij?

Yes.

There is always a need to bring in a top-class player in a specialist position, and De Vrij is familiar with Conte’s methods.

The Italian has routinely played a back three during his time in north London and the Dutchman has the ability required to bring the ball out of defence and distribute it effectively.

Per fbref, he has exceptional passing accuracy – he is in the top two per cent of central defenders in Europe in that field – while he is also good at carrying the ball and winning aerial duels.

He is comparable to Manchester United star Raphael Varane statistically and he would undoubtedly improve the Spurs squad.

