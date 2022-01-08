Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The ongoing fight between Jake Paul and UFC chief, Dana White has been well publicised with exchanges of jabs and insults more frequent.

The duo have held nothing back in the bitter back and forth as they exchange blows online.

There have been accusations that the UFC president has been using cocaine who, in response, laid down a challenge for the former YouTuber.

In a video posted online, White said:

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul, This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.

Paul was silent after that challenge but he decided to respond with a counter-offer of his own. While his counteroffer makes room for doping testing, there’s a lot more to it than that.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer laid out multiple terms that proposed a fight with Jorge Masvidal in the UFC, that involve fighter pay and all of it leads to Paul’s retirement from boxing and transition into MMA.

Jake Paul is certainly trying to make it look like he’s ready for MMA.

He released a video on Friday where he is seen at the Unbreakable Performance Center in California practising low kicks on the pads, he wrote:

“1st day training kicks, Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters.”

Bellator Chief, Scott Coker has always been willing to do business with Paul.

Coker praised Paul after his knockout victory last month over Tyron Woodley calling him a real athlete.

The 59-year-old Coker talking about Paul to MMA Junkie said: “ If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it, He wants to do it.

"The only thing I will say is, my understanding is he wants to get 10 fights into boxing, and then after that come over to mixed martial arts.

He continued: "I know certain people feel a certain way, but I tell you, don’t underestimate these guys because when they have their minds made up, it just seems like that they’re able to fulfil their destiny.

"So to me, it’s something that if they want to make it happen, we would love to do something with them and put them in some big fights and really test them out."

