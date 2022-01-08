Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Battlepass Contents Have Been Confirmed by Riot Games

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is officially launched onto game servers this coming Tuesday 11th January 2022, and now Riot Games has confirmed all of the details regarding the Battlepass for the latest iteration of the game.

Every new Act of the game comes with a brand new Battlepass for players to get access to new content within the game, and the Episode 4 Act 1 pass looks to add even more to the massively popular esports title.

There is a plethora of Gun Buddies, Cards, Sprays and Variants that are set to be added to the game, and we've got all the information that you need ahead of release.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the Battlepass that will be included as part of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass

Riot Games has confirmed that the following will be coming to the Battlepass as part of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1:

Key Features

Battlepass

Price: 1,000 VP

Free Highlights:

Velocity Shorty w/ Variants

Operation: Fracture Player Card

Valentine's Tactics Player Card

Chicken Out Gun Buddy

Lost Connection Spray

Paid Highlights:

Velocity Karambit w/ Variants

Schema Vandal

Velocity Phantom w/ Variants

Hydrodip Frenzy

Unstoppable // Sage Player Card

Be Mine Valentine’s Day Player Card series

Big Brain Gun Buddy

Nice One Spray

Sean Marino, assistant art director at Riot Games explained as part of a press release what the team wanted to accomplish as part of the new Battlepass.

He said: "We wanted the gun skins in this Battlepass to stand out, especially the Velocity set which has a Phantom, Spectre, Shorty, Bulldog, and a karambit-style melee—all of which have 4 color variants.

"Several of the skin sets also have accessories that accompany them, including the Hydrodip buddy, spray, and card, the Schema card, and the Velocity card and Gun Buddy."

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer at Riot also revealed some of the inspiration behind the latest Battlepass content to hit Valorant.

She said: "We leaned a lot more into holidays with the previous Battlepass, so we decided to have some holiday fun with this one as well. That’s why we’ve included so much more Valentine’s Day-themed content through the “Be Mine” cards as well as a few other Valentine’s items.

"We’re also continuing several series, such as the Unstoppable // Sage Card, the Bind Schema Card, and the Chicken Out buddy (he was a chicken dinner in the last Battlepass, so now you’ll see that he’s okay)."

