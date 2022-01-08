West Ham transfer news: 182-game PL duo emerge as Irons 'two main targets' for January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones has revealed that West Ham United’s top two targets in central defence are Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

The Hammers are attempting to sign a new centre-back to cover for the injured duo of Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

What’s the latest with the Hammers?

They have yet to complete a signing in the January transfer window but reports suggest that manager David Moyes is hopeful of reinforcing his squad.

He is said to be keen on signing both a striker and a defender, while a deal for a left-back could also be explored amid complications with Aaron Cresswell’s back injury.

A move for a centre-back makes sense, with Moyes having to rely on Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the starting XI while Ogbonna and Zouma are currently injured.

A deal to bring a new defender into the club will undoubtedly be pursued for the remainder of the window but it remains to be seen if one can be found.

Jones has now confirmed that two targets are the forefront of the shortlist, with Liverpool’s Phillips and Burnley’s Tarkowski seen as potential acquisitions.

The Hammers have tabled a bid for Tarkowski in a previous transfer window, seeing an offer worth over £30m rejected by Sean Dyche’s side, while Phillips has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield after both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returned to fitness.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: "West Ham’s hunt for a defender continues and from what I understand their two main targets remain James Tarkowski and Nat Philips."

Who would be the better signing?

This depends on the parameters within the question.

If the Hammers want to sign a player who is a budget option, and who could improve at the club, it’s likely Phillips.

He has played just 17 times for Liverpool in the top-flight, though, and it remains to be seen if he is actually good enough to complete a full season for a Premier League club.

As mentioned, though, he is the affordable one.

Tarkowski, by comparison, could cost as much as £20m, even though he only has six months remaining on his contract.

But he is the veteran of the Premier League, playing 175 times in the top-flight in total. He is also an England international with two caps. Together they have played 182 times in the league; Phillips accounts for just 9.34 per cent of those appearances.

He’s more expensive, but Tarkowski may be the more reliable option as an acquisition.

