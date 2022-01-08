Aston Villa transfer news: English club 'certainly interested' in deal over teen sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa journalist Gregg Evans has said that the plan is to send Louie Barry back out on loan this month, with Swindon keen on the youngster.

The teenager, who made himself known by scoring against Liverpool in the FA Cup last term, had been on loan at Ipswich earlier in the season.

But after making just a handful of appearances for the League One side, he was recalled by Aston Villa, although Evans is confident that the teenager will get another chance to continue his development with a second loan move of the campaign.

What's the latest news with Barry?

It's been an extremely frustrating season up to now for him. Having made headlines by scoring that brilliant goal when playing for a youthful Villa XI against Liverpool last January, he would have been hoping to kick on at Ipswich.

Furthermore, Barry had scored an impressive 20 goals in 26 appearances across all age groups, including two hat-tricks at Under-18 level last season. But he was unable to replicate that form at Ipswich, although, in truth, he was hardly given the opportunity to showcase his talent.

He made just four starts in a total of six appearances and had gone more than four months without featuring in League One, prior to Villa cutting the deal short once the January window had opened.

Despite his difficulties at Portman Road, Evans is confident that the attacker will be given another chance out on loan before the window closes later this month.

What did Evans say about Barry?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The plan is to get him back out on loan again. Swindon are certainly interested. Whether they progress with that, we will wait and see."

Where is Barry likely to end up?

It's unclear exactly why it went so wrong for Barry at Ipswich. Whether or not it was something that went on behind the scenes, or simply Paul Cook didn't fancy him, it was a loan to forget.

Therefore, with just a handful of minutes in League One under his belt, Barry is yet to be properly tested in league football, but Evans did say that Swindon are interested, which suggests that he might end up dropping into the fourth-tier.

But at 18-years-old, it's more important for Barry to be playing regularly rather than worrying too much about whether that's in League One or League Two.

