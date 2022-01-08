Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: New Agent Neon Details Confirmed by Developers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is set to be released onto servers this coming Tuesday 11th January 2022, and now Riot Games has confirmed even more details relating to the brand new Agent coming to the esport giant, Neon.

The new Agent was leaked "accidentally" on Amazon Prime Gaming earlier in the month, and now Riot has given a complete overview of what players can expect when she is released in the game.

It does appear as though Neon is being brought into the game as a 'counter' to Jett, and she could make a massive difference to the meta of the esport title going forward.

Here's everything you need to know about the brand new Agent being released as part of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Neon.

Read More: Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Valorant Agent Neon

Riot Games officially confirmed the following with regards to the new Agent in a press release:

Key Features

Abilities:

(E) HIGH GEAR

Official Tool Tip

INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.

Power Fantasy

Neon channels radianite-infused bioelectric charge into the synapses of her leg muscles, making them fire at supernaturally high speeds. This allows her to sprint exceptionally fast for as long as she has bioelectric charge to draw from.[Text Wrapping Break]

(Q) RELAY BOLT

Official Tool Tip

INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

Power Fantasy

Neon forces a burst of radianite-infused electricity from the palm of her hand. The electrical burst creates a brief field of static electricity that delivers a fierce zap to anyone caught in it.[Text Wrapping Break]

(C) FAST LANE

Official Tool Tip

FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

Power Fantasy

Neon expels built-up radianite-infused bioelectrical charge from both her hands at once. The compressed electrical charges run in lines along the ground, then ionize with the air in a quick burst into parallel walls of pure plasmic lightning. Neon can run through this electrical tunnel, unseen by the enemy. Any enemies that pass through the lightning walls get shocked.

(X) OVERDRIVE

Official Tool Tip

Unleash Neon’s full power and speed for a short duration. FIRE to channel the power into a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.

Power Fantasy

Neon unleashes all of the excess radianite-infused bioelectric charge she’s stored up in her battery-pack mechanism strapped to her back. The electricity surges through her body at uncontainable levels. Neon channels all this incredible charge into the tips of her fingers, then expels it as bolts of radianite lightning which electrocute anyone it makes contact with.

Read More: Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Battlepass Contents Confirmed by Riot Games

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News