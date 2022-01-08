Royal Rumble: Fans go wild as WWE announces Bella Twins return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The hype surrounding Royal Rumble 2022 has reached new levels after WWE announced the return of Brie and Nikki Bella.

The iconic twins are set to make their wrestling comeback after it was revealed they will be competing on this month's pay-per-view.

WWE has listed 19 out of 30 participants so far for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Bella Twins will be joined by fellow special entrants Michelle McCool, Lita, Kelly Kelly and Summer Rae. Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James is also set to make her WWE return.

Brie and Nikki signed for the company in 2007 and established themselves as one of the most popular tag team duos of recent years. Between them, the sisters won the Divas Championship three times — Brie held the title twice and is the longest reigning champion after retaining the belt for 301 days.

The Bella Twins announced their retirement from professional wrestling in 2019 and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

Nikki hyped her fans up by uploading a teasing Instagram post where she addressed current Raw and SmackDown women's champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, hinting that a title match opportunity could be on the cards after Royal Rumble.

Following the surprise announcement of what promises to be an astonishing comeback, fans have already dusted off their old merchandise and cannot wait to see the sisters back in the ring.

"And just like that, I’m going to the #RoyalRumble. Cannot wait to cheer on @BellaTwins," one supporter wrote.

The twins then posed the question of whether they can both enter the ring together and potentially leave as joint-winners of the pay-per-view match.

Fans are also eager to see this happen, with one stating WWE needs "women who know how to rule the ring."

There are still 11 spots to fill for the Women's Royal Rumble match, which already features the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, and Naomi.

With this list of returning legends on top of the current superstars, Royal Rumble 2022 is going to make for some superb viewing.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

News Now - Sport News