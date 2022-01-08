AEW: Huge changes made to Battle Of The Belts card

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tonight's Saturday Fight Night, Battle Of The Belts special saw some huge last minute card changes transpire due to a medical protocol incident to a major champion.

The first change made to the card was that AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is not fit to compete and defend his TNT Championship against the former champion Sammy Guevara due to medical protocol. The breaking news meant that fellow Nightmare family member and Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes is stepping in to face Guevara for the interim TNT Championship. This will be Dustin's opportunity to pick up his first championship in AEW while Sammy looks to instantly reclaim what was once his.

Also announced last-minute for Battle Of The Belts was a match scheduled to take place for the FTW Championship where champion Ricky Starks will defend his title against Dante Martin's former tag partner and mentor, Matt Sydal. Starks made the announcement live from commentary on Dynamite and handpicked Sydal because it took Dante three attempts to defeat Sydal and Starks hopes to do it the first time to prove a point to rival, Martin.



The match still going ahead with no changes in the AEW Women's Championship where champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D will defend her Championship against inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho.



The two collided last night on Rampage in a big tag team match where Riho teamed with Ruby Soho to challenge Baker and Jamie Hayter. Riho would gain the advantage of picking up the victory for her team after confusion between Baker and Hayter. Hayter was looking to hit Riho with a forearm lariat but ended up connecting with Baker's jaw. This allowed Riho to capitalise and pick up the rollup victory.

You can watch AEW Battle Of The Belts internationally on FITE TV.

