Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Raiden Shogun Time-Stop Ability Leaked

It was confirmed via leaks that Raiden Shogun will be returning to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.5 Update as a weekly boss, and now more information about her Time-Stop ability has been leaked.

Several elements of the new weekly boss have already been leaked ahead of the official release of 2.5 Update, but now even more has been revealed about Raiden Shogun's return.

It's looking like players will need to be getting prepared for the majorly powerful boss when she gets added to the game in February 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the Time-Stop ability that Raiden Shogun will have as part of her weekly boss return in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Raiden Shogun Time-Stop Ability

Leaks have revealed that Raiden Shogun will be a potent weekly boss when she is released in the 2.5 Update of the game.

Shogun will have incredibly powerful Electro-powered attacks that will be able to destroy players in a single blow.

Her huge slashes will be able to hit through shields and even appears to stop time, making this probably one of the most epic and grand battles ever been seen in Genshin Impact.

Fans have already been speculating as to how they will be able to defeat Raiden Shogun when she is finally added to the 2.5 Update.

It's looking like players will need to complete a protective barrier during the fight, as the time-shop ability looks as if it will be the main mechanic of Raiden Shogun.

Prior leaks for the new weekly boss also indicated that Raiden Shogun will be dropping Talent Level-Up materials for Yae Miko and Ayato, but these are not yet confirmed.

Whilst miHoYo may decide to start releasing information early regarding Raiden Shogun, it is more likely that we'll see leaks for the boss made available to the player base beforehand. We'll make sure that everything you need to know about the new weekly boss is updated here on GiveMeSport!

