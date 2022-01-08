Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Tyson Fury’s net worth is now an astonishing £177.5 million, according to reports.

The 33-year-old unbeaten fighter has racked up the eye-watering amount in the wake of his bouts with Deontay Wilder and a new US fight deal.

It is also said that he earned £12 million for his guest appearances in WWE in 2019, where he took on Braun Strowman.

Despite his astonishing wealth, the fighter is known to have a relatively modest lifestyle, as an insider says:

"He's extremely careful with money and knows the value of it. He's not extravagant or flamboyant like some boxers are and lives a very modest lifestyle.

"He is ensuring his family is comfortable for generations to come and that's humbling."

Despite this, he is prepared to splash the cash when necessary.

It is thought that he and his wife, Paris coughed up a whopping £1.7 million to secure a luxury home in Morecambe.

This comes after living in a more ‘normal’ albeit lavish £550,000 property nearby and have now upgraded their home.

The ‘Gypsy King’ as he is affectionally known as, is of course entitled to spend how he pleases, especially after his humble start in life.

The fighter had a tough start in life after being born three months premature and only weighed one pound, according to his parents, there wasn’t much hope of him surviving.

He grew up in Manchester with his Irish parents and three brothers, leaving school at the age of eleven to join his siblings and father tarmacking roads.

He came from a boxing background, with his father being an amateur and ironically having the nickname ‘Gypsy’ John Fury.

His son, however, clearly had a lot more potential and his since gone on to be one of the greatest boxers of his generation, beating the likes of David Haye, Derek Chisora and of course Deontay Wilder.

After beating Wilder in October, Fury spent his time training his half-brother Tommy for his fight with Jake Paul, which was cancelled due to the former’s ill health.

Despite this, it is believed the 33-year-old will be looking to get back into the ring soon and improve that net worth of his.

