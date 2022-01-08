Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On this day 25 years ago, Jamie Carragher made his Liverpool debut.

In a League Cup quarter-final, Carragher - who was just 18 at the time - came on with 15 minutes remaining against Middleborough at the Riverside Stadium.

He went on to play another 736 times for the club, remaining at Anfield for the rest of his career.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Having won 11 trophies at the club, he will go down in history.

And to celebrate a quarter of a century since his Liverpool debut, Carragher decided to have a bit of fun on Twitter.

“A quick Q&A because of the date, it’s p*****g down & I’m bored! Go!!,” he wrote.

What followed were hundreds of questions from football fans ranging from his perfect fry-up to the one player Liverpool should sign.

And we’re going to bring you the very best answers from the Q&A.

VOTE NOW: The Premier League December Fan Awards

Should Liverpool have re-signed Coutinho?

Coutinho has returned to the Premier League to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa but Carragher is sure that Liverpool made the right decision not to re-sign him.

One player Liverpool should sign in this window?

Liverpool haven't made a statement signing for a number of years and have been tentatively linked with the Borrusia Dortmund youngster. The 18-year-old sensation would be a fantastic buy for anyone.

Favourite ground you have played at?

It helps when you win there - as Carragher and Liverpool did in 2007.

Best fullback you played with?

Not Gary Neville interestingly...

Who is the best CB you've ever watched play?

The Italian legend, Franco Baresi, got the nod for Carragher.

Who is the better defender: John Terry or Rio Ferdinand?

Carragher goes for the Chelsea legend over the Manchester United legend.

What do you think of managers calling for players signed in January to be banned from playing postponed games?

Sorry, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Carragher doesn't agree with you here.

Your favourite Man United player of all time?

Again, not Gary Neville...

How many Premier League titles do you have?

Carragher couldn't resist having a dig back at one Man Utd fan

QUIZ: Liverpool quiz: 15 simple questions every fan should know the answers to

1 of 15 When was Liverpool FC founded? 1902 1882 1892 1872

News Now - Sport News