Emma Raducanu is set to face Iga Świątek at the Sydney Tennis Classic upon her return to the court.

The Brit will play her first match since November at the WTA 500 tournament next week.

Her last appearance was against world number 101 Xinyu Wang at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Raducanu was knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 and was then forced to withdraw from the Mubadala Classic exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December after testing positive for Covid-19.

She also missed the Melbourne Summer Set, due it being "too soon" to compete after her isolation.

The 19-year-old skyrocketed through the WTA rankings after she stunned the world with her triumph at the US Open. She became first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and ended Britain's 44-year wait for another female champion.

Upon her return to England, Raducanu signed several partnership deals with brands including Dior and Evian. She was also awarded for her achievement at Flushing Meadows with an MBE.

However, the new British number one has hit a dip in form since she made history in New York back in September.

Her best finish since the US Open was reaching the quarter-final of the Transylvania Open, where she was eventually knocked out by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Looking ahead to Australian Open

With just over a week to go until the Australian Open, Raducanu is finally set to return to the court and get some practise in before challenging for another Grand Slam title.

The Sydney Tennis Classic will see the likes of Anett Kontaveit, Garbiñe Muguruza, and world number one Ashleigh Barty compete for their place in the final.

Raducanu is up against Poland's Świątek, a fellow rising tennis star who is eager to showcase her abilities against the best of the best.

Like her upcoming opponent, Świątek also already boasts a Grand Slam title. The 20-year-old won the 2020 French Open after beating USA's Sofia Kenin in the final.

The two youngsters will face off on Monday, January 10th. You can find out more about the Sydney Tennis Classic, including how to watch the action here.

