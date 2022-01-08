Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Dynamic Range and Surround Sound Features Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released in the game on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information regarding Dynamic Range and Surround Sound appears to have been leaked ahead of the official update going live.

Some fans have stated that 2.5 will be a "filler" update, with only Yae Miko being released the major highlight that has thus far been leaked.

Despite this, new information regarding additional settings in the game will certainly be welcome from some in the Genshin Impact community.

Here's everything you need to know about the Surround Sound and Dynamic Range settings that will reportedly be added to Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update Leaks

Some of the quality of life updates that will be coming as part of the 2.5 Update will introduce some settings that players have been asking about for quite some time.

One of the leaks from @0x90sai noted that players will now be able to choose between Stereo Sound and Surround Sound.

This is what is currently available as part of the 2.5 beta, and hopefully, it is something that miHoYo will be adding to the game proper in February. Surround Sound is of course a better option for players who are able to utilize that option, as it makes the experience of playing Genshin Impact more immersive.

The other aforementioned setting that will be added to the game is Dynamic Range. Players will apparently be able to choose between Full and Limited Dynamic Range based on their devices and specifications.

Dynamic Range is also a great new feature that will improve the audio setup of Genshin Impact overall. The miHoYo game is known for having some audio design in gaming, and these new features will be a great bonus for players who want to get even more out of the RPG title.

We're expecting a ton more leaks will be revealed ahead of the release of the 2.5 Update in February 2022, and we will update here as and when they are revealed to the player base!

