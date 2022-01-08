Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury's recent titanic battle with Deontay Wilder have been the highlight of the boxing world over the last few years.

In fact, the epic trilogy has even overshadowed some of Fury's incredible achievements from earlier in his career - which is probably good news for Derek Chisora.

Chisora is looking to face former heavyweight world champion Wilder in a potential match up that some sceptics are deeming as ‘very difficult’ for the Zimbabwean-born boxer.

The 38-year-old, who has a 44-23-win record, has been on a three-fight losing streak, with his latest loss coming against Joseph Parker.

The powerful fighter has never really had a major scalp in his career, with that big win always alluding him.

Perhaps the best indicator as to how he would square up to Wilder, is to look back at his history with Fury.

During a 2014 fight with Tyson Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’ battered Chisora for all ten rounds and even asked the referee to stop the fight, with Fury’s wishes eventually being granted.

It really was a a night to forget for Chisora.

Ever since, it certainly seems like his career is on a downward trajectory, so why does he want to fight Wilder?

Could it be money? Pride? Both? Regardless of his motivation, Talk Sport’s Simon Jordan has spoken of how the fight would be ‘very difficult’ for Chisora:

“I like Derek, I don’t think he is a world-class operator, but then again, I don’t think Deontay Wilder is a world-class fighter.

“I don’t know why Deontay Wilder would want to fight Derek Chisora, but if he did, I think it would be a very difficult fight for Derek.”

Despite this, Chisora clearly fancies his chances against the man who was recently defeated by Tyson Fury for the third time:

“I’m open to anything, I don’t want to let people decide for me, I decide for myself and be happy with the decision I make.

“So, if I have to fight Deontay Wlider, if I have to fight whoever, if I have to fight an American, I don’t care, I will fight.”

One thing that Chisora has over Wilder is certainly his fights against Fury, despite both men losing, Chisora put the ‘Gypsy King’ on his backside, no mean feat.

The Brit will be looking to repeat that and win if his wishes are granted to fight Wilder.

