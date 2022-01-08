AEW: Injury update on Top star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An update has been provided on the Rey Fenix situation after his horror landing during a spot on this past Wednesdays AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of the inaugural Dynamite on TBS, the AEW World Tag Team Championships were on the line as the Lucha Brothers defended against Jurassic Express. The match showcased a fantastic tag team display between both teams. However, a moment in the match looked painful as medical personnel attended to Rey Fenix during a spot with Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus had Fenix set up for a chokeslam through the table. However, how Fenix landed through the table was painful to see by the viewers as his left arm bent in an unnatural position.

From first look and the velocity that Fenix hit the ground, it seemed like Fenix was going to be out for a very long time due to his arm looking to be broken.



Good news though. According to Bryan Alvarez, Fenix doesn't have a break in his arm but is just badly dislocated. Even though this means that he will be injured for a little while, it means at least he won't be on the shelf for longer.



Fenix and Penta had one of the strongest AEW Tag Team Championship reigns before dropping the titles to The Jurassic Express, having held the belts for 125 days when they defeated The Young Bucks at AEW ALL OUT 2021.



Hearing that Fenix's situation is a bad dislocation and not a break is the best possible result from this situation as it could have been career-changing. We wish Fenix a speedy recovery and hope he can return to action as soon as he can and is medically cleared to.

