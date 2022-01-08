Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Release Date, Gameplay, Collector's Edition and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the upcoming sequel to one of the stranger collaborations in gaming history, Super Mario and Rabbids.

2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle title was released to critical acclaim and was one of the sleeper hits of that year, with players still enjoying the title now.

The sequel to the lauded game looks set to take the premise even further, with the unexpected pairing of Nintendo and Ubisoft's characters getting another run in the sun.

Here's everything you need to know about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including the release date for the game, gameplay, information on the collector's edition and more.

Release Date

UPDATE January 8th 2022: Noted Nintendo leaker @SamusHunter2 has given more information regarding the release dates of games in 2022.

They noted the following with regards to release windows across the year:

First Half

Triangle Strategy

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Advance Wars

Casual friendly smaller budget game

Splatoon 3

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Second Half

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

A Remake for a big budget for the core audience (Likely Prime HD)

Bayonetta 3

With this update, we can probably anticipate that the game will be released around May/June time of 2022, but this is not yet verified.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is currently set to launch in 2022. Unfortunately, we do not currently have a more specific date beyond this.

It is likely that we won't see the game launched too early, as Ubisoft's opening quarter of 2022 is taken up by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

Gameplay

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will see players controlling a party of three characters in the game.

Players will be utilizing turn-based combat to unleash abilities such as dash attack and team jump among other special moves.

Collector's Edition

Ubisoft is not currently offering a Collector's Edition for the game on their website, however, we expect that this will be something that the company will bring out when there is a more definitive date of release.

We will update this page as and when Ubisoft and or Nintendo confirms what type of pre-orders there are available for the new Nintendo Switch title!

