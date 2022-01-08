Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is normally known for rampaging through fellow boxers, but he was rampaging through a mammoth takeaway during the 2020 lockdown.

The undefeated ‘Gypsy King’ spent a total of £557.35 on a huge takeaway order for him, his wife Paris and five kids.

Ordering lots of pizza, chicken wing and mixed grill platters amongst other food, it was clear that the fighter was looking to relax and celebrate his technical knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas a couple of months prior.

He even left a generous tip for the restaurant and driver, giving them a cool £100 for delivering the massive order signed ‘TYSON FURY&FAMILY’.

He was said to be in good spirits as the order was delivered, a passer by was quoted as saying:

"Tyson loves his grub and has a big family and he can certainly afford it.

"He said, as the food arrived, 'We've got nothing else to spend our money on during lockdown'.

"Tyson was in good spirits but ordered the delivery driver to stand two metres back and leave the food on the step. Unsurprisingly, the driver did as he was told and was given a tip of two £50 notes."

It was delivered to his recently departed £550,000 home in Morecambe, and the Fury family have now upgraded to a lavish £1.7 million mansion in the same area.

The boxing legend has a net worth of just over £177.5 million, so the over £500 takeaway order will be loose change to him.

Despite his deep pockets, the ‘Gypsy King’ is known to be a humble man and spends his cash wisely and likes to treat his family.

He has just come off a third victory over Deontay Wilder last year and it is expected that his next bout will be against Dillian Whyte, but this has recently been thrown up in the air and may not happen.

What do you think is next for the ‘Gypsy King’?

