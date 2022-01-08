Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are through to the next round of the FA Cup.

On Friday evening, the Premier League leaders travelled to League Two Swindon and came away with a 4-1 victory in the third round.

City had to deal with something of a coronavirus outbreak at the club meaning manager, Pep Guardiola, had to miss the visit to the Country Ground.

But it meant that City had very little choice but to field some first-team stars due to a lack of alternatives.

The likes of Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus all started the match.

It wasn’t really a surprise, then, that City eased to victory on the pitch.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the thousands of City fans who travelled down from Manchester were clearly enjoying themselves.

That includes one supporter who produced the ultimate dad joke - and has gone viral as a result.

Ahead of the match, a bloke walked down towards a man wearing a high-vis jacket with ‘Press’ on the back. He was clearly a member of the press.

However, this Man City supporter wanted to have a bit of fun.

He walked down and ‘pressed’ the guy in the back. You can see the member of press was seriously confused.

“It says press,” the City fan appears to point out.

It takes a little while but the man from the media eventually gets the joke.

A brilliant prank? Or the worst banter in the world?

We’re going to side with the majority of football fans on social media and say it was rather hilarious. Check out the reaction:

After dominating the Premier League in recent years, the FA Cup a competition that Man City have struggled to dominate under Guardiola.

In fact, they’ve won it just once in the last 10 years. And stand-in manager, Rodolfo Borrell admitted that winning this trophy is one the best achievements in recent years.

"In terms of fielding a strong team (vs Swindon), we take this competition very seriously. It’s a great competition. We are very much aware of the history of the FA Cup in this country and what it means," revealed Borrell.

“We have achieved three Premier Leagues and many other titles, but our FA Cup win was one of our proudest."

