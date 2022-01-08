FIFA 22 TOTY: Robert Lewandowski Leak Shows Player in TOTY Kit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to be one of the players added to the acclaimed FUT Team of The Year for FIFA 22, and a new leak has already shown the Bayern Munich great in the iconic blue kit.

It's no surprise that the massively talented striker is being added to the blue card roster once again this season, but this new leak all but confirms it.

When the card is finally released into the FUT ecosystem, he will likely be one of the most sought after, especially among players who are running with a Bundesliga or Polish-based side.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lewandowski TOTY leak that shows the player in the TOTY kit.

Robert Lewandowski TOTY Leak

The leak was initially uploaded by the Twitter account @FUTIconOK, with the noted and reliable account noting that the image showed the Bundesliga great in the TOTY kit.

Since then, the leak has been verified by another major name in the FIFA leaker community, @_BERG___, so we can be pretty confident in saying that this is what the new kit and player will look like when released in the game!

The original leak that seemed to indicate that Lewandowski would be coming to the game was originally revealed back in December 2021.

The Boss captured some screenshots that appeared to be taken of a computer showing that a 98-rated Robert Lewandowski will be available, as well as Mohamed Salah.

Whilst the original image leaked by the Twitter account were blurry, it was quite clear that a 98-rated Lewandowski card was part of the lineup and would be coming.

With this recent leak showing the great striker in the blue kit, it's only a matter of time before he is officially confirmed by EA as being part of the FUT 22 TOTY.

