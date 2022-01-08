AEW: Likely name revealed for reunited former WWE stable

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The trio of Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole could be getting a new name for their stable very soon as more and more hints emerge as to what the name could be.

On the 3rd of January 2022, AEW filed a trademark for the word "Paragon". The formerly known Undisputed Era in WWE was reformed in the world of AEW as it was revealed that Kyle O'Reilly was Adam Cole's Christmas present on the 22nd of December edition of AEW Dynamite.

In a recent promo, O'Reilly has used the word paragon to describe the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish would have if they were to co-exist in AEW again.

Adam Cole alone has been one of the most dominant superstars in AEW as he remains undefeated with a singles record of 7 wins and 0 losses. However, the ammunition of the "Violent Artist" Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish makes Cole that bit more dangerous and could be a resurgence of his dominance in NXT where he held the most coveted prize in the company, the NXT Championship for a record-breaking 403 days as reigning champion.



With Cole being announced as the number 1 ranked singles competitor in the men's division it means he is top of the list for an AEW World Heavyweight Championship shot. History could keep repeating itself as Fish and O'Reilly's allegiance with Cole could elevate him to the top prize in AEW.



When these three men were in NXT they simultaneously held gold around their waist and dominated the once black and gold brand.



"Paragon" seems the most likely name especially with the company trademarking the word. It seems like we will be seeing a lot more of Adam Cole and Red Dragon on the same page in All Elite Wrestling.



