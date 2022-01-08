Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace came from a goal down to beat Millwall 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Former Arsenal man Benik Afobe gave the Championship outfit the lead in the first half at The Den, the striker taking full advantage of a horrendous error by Jack Butland.

Millwall kept Palace at bay with relative ease for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, but things quickly swung in the favour of Patrick Vieira's side after the break.

Michael Olise levelled the scores with an absolute stunner in the 46th minute, the London-born winger cutting in from the right and curling the ball into the far corner with his left peg.

Video: Olise's stunner vs Millwall

The ex-Reading winger then turned provider 12 minutes later to tee up Jean-Philippe Mateta, the French striker getting on the end of his teammate's magnificent cross and heading the ball past George Long.

That goal was more than deserved, with Palace and Olise really taking the game to the hosts in the second half.

Olise was pretty much unplayable throughout and his dazzling display clearly annoyed the home fans in attendance.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

When he went over to take a corner, the 20-year-old starlet was hit in the head by a bottle thrown from the stands.

But instead of making a meal of it, Olise simply kicked the object off the pitch and then gave it back to the Millwall supporters as he returned to take the set-piece.

Video: Olise gives it back to Millwall fans after being hit by bottle

VOTE NOW: The GMS December Fan Awards

Fair play, Michael.

ITV's commentary team of Clive Tyldesley and Dean Ashton weren't impressed with Olise's actions, the pair claiming that the winger failed to "read the room".

But what do they expect?! Footballers are human beings after all and all the Palace man did was make a fairly harmless gesture towards those who had tried to hurt him with a bottle.

The ultimate FA Cup final quiz

1 of 20 Who has won the most FA Cups? Manchester United Arsenal Liverpool Chelsea

How is it fair to criticise a young player for doing that, eh?

News Now - Sport News