Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James has been confirmed as one of the entrants into the 2022 women's Royal Rumble.

It's not too uncommon for WWE to call upon some of its former talent to appear in the big match, given there are 30 slots, but James' case is slightly usual.

Mickie is the reigning IMPACT Knockout's Champion, having been released by WWE earlier this year.

WWE usually doesn't tend to work with wrestlers from other promotions, but they've seemingly made an exception for Mickie James.

WWE outright said that James is the current IMPACT Knockout's Champion when announcing her for the show, which caught many fans by surprise.

As noted, the current champion of another promotion hasn't wrestled on TV or pay-per-view for a number of years, so this is a pretty big move for WWE and Mickie James.

Mickie James wasn't the only female competitor WWE announced for the women's Royal Rumble match on SmackDown last night, with the following 18 names also being confirmed:

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Shotzi

Natalya

Michelle McCool

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Tamina

Kelly Kelly

Aliyah

Summer Rae

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Lita

Charlotte Flair

That leaves WWE with 11 slots to be filled by other members of the active main roster, wrestlers from NXT and other surprise entrants.

It's also worth noting that Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, has been announced for the match.

WWE usually keeps its champions out of the Royal Rumble match, for obvious reasons, but this won't be the case this year.

News Now - Sport News