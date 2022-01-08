Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Spiral Abyss Phases (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released into the game on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and the phases for the Spiral Abyss in the new update have now been leaked.

It looks like miHoYo will be favouring a certain element when it comes to the latest iteration of the Abyss when the game is updated in February.

Here's everything you need to know about the Spiral Abyss phases in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update, set to be released in February 2022.

Spiral Abyss Phases 2.5 Update

A recent leak from prominent Genshin Impact community member UBatcha appears to confirm what players can expect to be changed

Floor 11 Chamber 1 First Half - All enemies Lv. 88

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Cryo Abyss Mage

Second Half

Geovishap

Electro Whopperflower

Pyro Whopperflower

Floor 11 Chamber 2 First Half - All enemies Lv. 90

Hydro Abyss Mage

Hydro Specter

Large Cryo Slime

Large Hydro Slime

Cryo Specter

Second Half

Pyro Abyss Mage

Dendro Samachurl

Pyro Specter

Electro Specter

Large Electro Slime

Mutant Electro Slime

Large Pyro Slime

Floor 11 Chamber 3 First Half - All enemies Lv. 92

Thundercraven Rifthound

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Second Half

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning

Floor 12 Chamber 1 First Half - All enemies Lv. 95

Thundercraven Rifthound

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Second Half

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling

Floor 12 Chamber 2 First Half - All enemies Lv. 98

Ruin Grader

Second Half

Golden Wolflord

Floor 12 Chamber 3 First Half - All enemies Lv. 100

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

Shadowy Husk: Defender

Second Half

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

It was also revealed that the Ley Line Disorders, which can give characters either a buff or nerf for a party in the Spiral Abyss will remain the same in the 2.5 Update as they were for the 2.4 Update of the game.

However, the following Ley Line Disorders will be active on Floors 11 and 12 of the Spiral Abyss as part of the 2.5 Update of Genshin Impact:

Floor 11 - All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG bonus, and all party members gain a 30% Healing Bonus.

- All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG bonus, and all party members gain a 30% Healing Bonus. Floor 12 - The leyline flow will be normal for Floor 12.

It's looking like the changes to Spiral Abyss will favour Electro characters in the game, so this is something players should be considering ahead of the release of the 2.5 Update.

