Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Spiral Abyss Phases (Leaked)
Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released into the game on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and the phases for the Spiral Abyss in the new update have now been leaked.
It looks like miHoYo will be favouring a certain element when it comes to the latest iteration of the Abyss when the game is updated in February.
Here's everything you need to know about the Spiral Abyss phases in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update, set to be released in February 2022.
Spiral Abyss Phases 2.5 Update
A recent leak from prominent Genshin Impact community member UBatcha appears to confirm what players can expect to be changed
Floor 11 Chamber 1 First Half - All enemies Lv. 88
- Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
- Cryo Abyss Mage
Second Half
- Geovishap
- Electro Whopperflower
- Pyro Whopperflower
Floor 11 Chamber 2 First Half - All enemies Lv. 90
- Hydro Abyss Mage
- Hydro Specter
- Large Cryo Slime
- Large Hydro Slime
- Cryo Specter
Second Half
- Pyro Abyss Mage
- Dendro Samachurl
- Pyro Specter
- Electro Specter
- Large Electro Slime
- Mutant Electro Slime
- Large Pyro Slime
Floor 11 Chamber 3 First Half - All enemies Lv. 92
- Thundercraven Rifthound
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp
Second Half
- Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
- Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning
Floor 12 Chamber 1 First Half - All enemies Lv. 95
- Thundercraven Rifthound
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp
Second Half
- Primordial Bathysmal Vishap
- Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
Floor 12 Chamber 2 First Half - All enemies Lv. 98
- Ruin Grader
Second Half
- Golden Wolflord
Floor 12 Chamber 3 First Half - All enemies Lv. 100
- Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer
- Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker
- Shadowy Husk: Defender
Second Half
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap
- Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap
It was also revealed that the Ley Line Disorders, which can give characters either a buff or nerf for a party in the Spiral Abyss will remain the same in the 2.5 Update as they were for the 2.4 Update of the game.
However, the following Ley Line Disorders will be active on Floors 11 and 12 of the Spiral Abyss as part of the 2.5 Update of Genshin Impact:
- Floor 11 - All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG bonus, and all party members gain a 30% Healing Bonus.
- Floor 12 - The leyline flow will be normal for Floor 12.
It's looking like the changes to Spiral Abyss will favour Electro characters in the game, so this is something players should be considering ahead of the release of the 2.5 Update.
