Seth Rollins seemingly turned babyface after last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown went off the air.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Seth Rollins appeared to seemingly challenge Roman Reigns to a match later this month.

The pair will likely go head-to-head for Reigns' Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

Both men are heels, or so it seemed, so WWE had to do something to get the dynamic back on track.

As can be seen above, Seth Rollins was acting like a clear babyface to the crowd after his dark match segment following SmackDown last night.

Rollins came head-to-head with The Usos after the show last night, delivering a Curb Stomp to both men, and many have taken this to be a face turn for the former WWE Champion.

This was supposed to be a big week for Seth Rollins, with reports stating that he was supposed to become the WWE Champion at Day 1.

Plans for Rollins to beat Big E changed when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and Brock Lesnar had to be added to the WWE title match.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not WWE is going to give Rollins the Universal title instead of the WWE title, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that.

