Manchester City progressed to the fourth-round of the FA Cup on Friday evening thanks to a 4-1 victory over Swindon Town.

The Premier League champions were simply too strong for the League Two outfit, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer netting the goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

It was highly unlikely that City were going to slip to an unexpected defeat against lower level opposition this time around, but it certainly has happened previously in the Sheikh Mansour era.

In fact, the Citizens were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship teams two years on the bounce in the 2010s.

Wigan Athletic achieved the feat first in 2014, before Middlesbrough stunned the world by beating the Premier League powerhouse 2-0 at the Etihad in 2015.

Then in 2018, City - under the leadership of Guardiola - were eliminated by Wigan once again, only this time the Latics were in the third-tier of English football.

Will Grigg netted the only goal of what was an enthralling fifth-round tie, although the fixture was sadly marred by some ugly scenes on the pitch after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Wigan fans ran onto the hallowed turf to celebrate their team's historic victory and one of them decided to provoke Sergio Aguero.

The City legend reacted and a fight nearly broke out between the pair. Take a look at television footage of the rather crazy incident below.

Video: TV footage of Aguero vs Wigan fan

On first glance, it looked as if the Argentine simply lashed out, but another fan in attendance at the DW Stadium captured the incident on camera and their footage told a very different story.



Check it out here...

Video: Fan footage of Aguero vs Wigan fan

The supporter's behaviour was nothing short of disgraceful and it's no wonder Aguero reacted in the manner that he did.

At the end of the day, he was simply trying to defend himself after being unnecessarily confronted in what should be a safe environment for a player.

Aguero - who sadly had to retire from the sport recently due to a heart condition - rightly escaped punishment from the FA and was free to play in the 2018 Carabao Cup final versus Arsenal as a result.

City won that match at Wembley Stadium 3-0, with Aguero stylishy netting his team's opening goal.

