Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Have you ever wondered who the richest tennis player in the world is?

Novak Djokovic? Roger Federer? Serena Williams?

If you follow tennis religiously you will probably think that it’s one of the guys or girls who have dominated the tour.

But is that actually the case?

Ahead of the upcoming Australian Open, here is a list of the top 20 richest tennis players in the world and their net worth, per figures from Wealthy Gorilla.

The 20 richest tennis players in the world in 2020

20. Ana Ivanovic - $16 million

19. Chris Evert - $16 million

18. Jim Courier - $18 million

17. Billie Jean King - $20 million

16. Agnieszka Radwańska - $25 million

15. Andy Roddick - $30 million

14. Bjorn Borg - $40 million

13. Li Na - $50 million

12. Anna Kournikova - $50 million

11. Venus Williams - $95 million

10. John McEnroe - $100 million

9. Andy Murray - $100 million

8. Maria Sharapova - $135 million

7. Pete Sampras - $150 million

6. Andre Agassi - $175 million

5. Serena Williams - $180 million

Serena is one of the best female tennis players of all time. She has won an impressive 18 grand slams and has been ranked as world number 1 five times in her career.

Not to mention, winning Olympic gold at the London, Sydney and Beijing Olympics.

Apart from the astronomical amount of money she wins from tournaments, $10- $20 million of her earnings per year comes from sponsorships, deals and endorsements. This makes her the wealthiest female tennis player ever.

4. Rafael Nadal - $180 million

The Spanish matador has won a whopping 20 grand slams which compiles $103 million dollars from prize money alone.

Nadal is one of the most popular tennis players ever and has earned the rest of his money from endorsement deals and sponsorships.

3. Novak Djokovic - $200 million

Djokovkic is a professional tennis player from Serbia who has won every tournament in tennis apart from the Olympics.

This includes the US Open, Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Davis Cup and every Masters competition.

Therefore, it is no surprise he has accumulated $119 million dollars from prize money.

Furthermore, the legendary Serbian turned pro in 2003 and holds the longest record for weeks ranked as world number 1.

2. Roger Federer - $450 million

Arguably the GOAT, Federer is one of the richest tennis players and athletes in the world.

Since turning pro in 1999 the man from Switzerland has won every grand slam and has been ranked world number 1 on several occasions. He holds the record for most Wimbledon titles with 8.

Federer was the youngest player to be in the ATP top 100 back in 2000 and now at the age of 40, he still has not officially retired from the tour.

1. Ion Tiriac - $2 Billion

Enter Giveaway

At the top of the list is Ion Tiriac who enjoyed some success as a professional tennis player by reaching the quarter finals of the French open in 1968 and being ranked 19th in the world for doubles in 1970.

However, the vast majority of his wealth has come after retiring from the sport. Tiriac founded a private bank in 1990 and became the first Romanian to be listed on the Forbes billionaire list in 2007.

News Now - Sport News